Contrasting Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) and Qurate Retail (OTCMKTS:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enable has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Enable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -3.15% 15.92% 4.75% Enable N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Enable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $13.46 billion 0.24 -$456.00 million $1.93 3.99 Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enable has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Enable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qurate Retail and Enable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50 Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.19%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Enable.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Enable on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.