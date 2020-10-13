Contrasting Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -571.20% -62.20% -32.69% Forma Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 86.04%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Forma Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 72.82 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -6.56 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 19.46 -$34.79 million N/A N/A

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing FT-2102, an oral selective small molecule investigational agent that is designed to bind to and inhibit mutated IDH1 enzymes, which is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for relapsed/refractory AML, as well as an exploratory Phase 1 trial for glioma; and FT-4101 and FT-8225, which are selective fatty acid synthase inhibitors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

