Contrasting Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

VINCI S A/ADR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VINCI S A/ADR and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VINCI S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VINCI S A/ADR and Howden Joinery Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VINCI S A/ADR $53.83 billion 1.00 $3.65 billion N/A N/A Howden Joinery Group $2.02 billion 2.46 $266.87 million $1.78 18.71

VINCI S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Dividends

VINCI S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Howden Joinery Group pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of VINCI S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VINCI S A/ADR and Howden Joinery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VINCI S A/ADR 0 3 4 0 2.57 Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

VINCI S A/ADR beats Howden Joinery Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,200 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, and other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as offers property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors. It operates approximately 750 depots. The company was formerly known as Galiform Plc and changed its name to Howden Joinery Group Plc in September 2010. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

