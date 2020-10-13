Contrasting Noble Energy (NBL) & The Competition

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is one of 231 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Noble Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy -143.15% -1.41% -0.54% Noble Energy Competitors -93.63% 42.67% -0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Noble Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Noble Energy Competitors 2701 9928 13490 445 2.44

Noble Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 76.96%. Given Noble Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noble Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Noble Energy has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.14, meaning that their average stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Noble Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy $4.44 billion -$1.51 billion -24.17 Noble Energy Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.66

Noble Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Noble Energy. Noble Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Noble Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Noble Energy pays out -22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 34.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Noble Energy peers beat Noble Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,050 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

