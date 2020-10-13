Contrasting Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUOTY)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AU Optronics and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xperi has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given Xperi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -8.34% -11.43% -5.35% Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Xperi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.42 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -5.82 Xperi $280.07 million 5.09 -$62.53 million $2.56 5.13

Xperi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xperi beats AU Optronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

