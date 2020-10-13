Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

CLM stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

