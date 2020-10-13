COVA Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. COVA has a total market cap of $559,860.61 and $116,485.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One COVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00269439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.01487511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00154836 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

