Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded to Buy by CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $117.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 206,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

