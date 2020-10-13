Credit Suisse Group Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $390.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

