Critical Analysis: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) & Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Histogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Histogen and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $21.72 million 1.05 -$11.39 million N/A N/A Aerpio Pharmaceuticals $20.16 million 3.15 -$23.27 million ($0.53) -2.85

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen N/A -73.30% -59.08% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A -7.69% -7.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Histogen and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerpio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals beats Histogen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation. Histogen Inc. is headquartered San Diego, California.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; GB004, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and bispecific antibody for the treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and DME through intravitreal injection. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative for the evaluation of razuprotafib in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

