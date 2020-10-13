Critical Survey: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) vs. Empire Post Media (NASDAQ:EMPM)

Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire Post Media and Gaia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Post Media N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A Gaia $53.98 million 4.01 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -11.39

Empire Post Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Empire Post Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Gaia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empire Post Media and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empire Post Media and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gaia has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Gaia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Risk & Volatility

Empire Post Media has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Empire Post Media Company Profile

Empire Post Media, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into four channels, including Yoga, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

