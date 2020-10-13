Critical Survey: Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) vs. Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Spark Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Service Co. International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spark Networks and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 6 0 3.00

Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $48.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark Networks and Service Co. International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $166.96 million 0.04 -$17.00 million ($0.86) -5.22 Service Co. International $3.23 billion 2.46 $369.60 million $1.90 23.78

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Co. International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 12.50% 20.42% 2.73%

Summary

Service Co. International beats Spark Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 482 cemeteries, including 290 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

