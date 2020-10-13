CryptoCarbon (CCRB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $324.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 108.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $140,605.17 and approximately $324.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01495693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00155276 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

