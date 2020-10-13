CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $87.27.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $989,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,022. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

