CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce $166.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.58 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $166.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $658.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.06 million to $666.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $676.59 million, with estimates ranging from $642.81 million to $709.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 63,108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,065,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,535,000 after buying an additional 105,736 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

