Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.39.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $221.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $225.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 318,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after acquiring an additional 35,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

