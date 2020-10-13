CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,963 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

