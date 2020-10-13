CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

