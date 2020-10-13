CX Institutional Acquires 13,746 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 58,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 318,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 145,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,644,751. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.