CX Institutional Acquires 175 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,102 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

