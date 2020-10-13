CX Institutional Acquires 204,933 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 38,593.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,933 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. 650,907 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.