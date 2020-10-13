CX Institutional Acquires 20,872 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,886.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,082. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

