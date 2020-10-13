CX Institutional Acquires 5,009 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.97. 41,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.91. The company has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

