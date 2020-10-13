CX Institutional Acquires 5,502 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.60. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,973. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97.

