CX Institutional Acquires 6,702 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $109.39. 12,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

