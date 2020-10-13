CX Institutional Acquires 7,706 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,004,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

