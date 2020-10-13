CX Institutional Acquires 8,042 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

CX Institutional raised its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 363.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W W Grainger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 471,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in W W Grainger by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 37.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.74. 1,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,513. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.10. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.86.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.