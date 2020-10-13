CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,120,000 after acquiring an additional 256,766 shares during the period.

VOE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.13. 4,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,802. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

