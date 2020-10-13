CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1,686.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $208.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

