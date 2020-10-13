CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 662,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

JPM stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.