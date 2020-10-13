CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Shares of NOC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.59. 6,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

