CX Institutional Buys 14,669 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6,322.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 123.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.68. 14,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $225.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.11.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

