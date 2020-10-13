CX Institutional Buys 30,997 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

CX Institutional grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 213.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 90,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at $1,785,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 18.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGHG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,161 shares. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

