CX Institutional Buys 37,085 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after buying an additional 1,712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. 161,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

