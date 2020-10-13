CX Institutional Buys 5,704 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $136,048,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $21,230,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,548,000 after buying an additional 205,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after buying an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.59. 6,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,283. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

