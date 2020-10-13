CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,328 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 296,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 182,345 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 311,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 4,389,047 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

