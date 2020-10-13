CX Institutional Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.68% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.