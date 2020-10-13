CX Institutional Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6,179.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Dollar General by 127.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $222.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.