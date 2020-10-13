CX Institutional Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after buying an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,982,000 after acquiring an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $143.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,164. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

