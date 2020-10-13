CX Institutional Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.40. 161,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

