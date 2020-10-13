CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 57.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 274,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 182,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

HYG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. 390,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,173,270. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

