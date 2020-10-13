CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 218,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 139,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83,600.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.06. 598,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

