CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 37,523.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 345.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,738,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,279,000 after buying an additional 12,979,906 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51,523.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,673 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 214.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,653,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,500,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.63. 156,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,723,720. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.61.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.