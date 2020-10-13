CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

In other news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.