CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.22. 64,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,011. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

