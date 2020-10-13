CX Institutional Has $13.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.28. 17,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,373. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

