CX Institutional Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,833 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.