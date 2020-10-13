CX Institutional Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 357.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 405,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

