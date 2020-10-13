CX Institutional Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 145,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.