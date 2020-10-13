CX Institutional Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.